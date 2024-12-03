European Markets on Edge Amidst Political Turmoil and Economic Uncertainty

France's government stands on the brink as both right and left-wing factions push no-confidence motions, likely leading to its collapse on Wednesday. This political shake-up adds to Europe's broader crisis with looming German snap elections.

Despite the turmoil, France finds solace in improving relations with President-elect Trump, who praised Paris' efforts in reconstructing the Notre-Dame Cathedral. Trump is set to attend its reopening, symbolizing renewed ties amidst economic tensions in the region.

European economic markers remain vigilant, with attention on the ECB and U.S. job data. Market bets on a Fed rate cut are strengthening, underlined by the upcoming JOLTS report, as global investors brace for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)