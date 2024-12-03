Jaime Harrison's Reflections: Navigating Democratic Challenges

Jaime Harrison, concluding his role as the Democratic National Committee's chairman, downplayed the party's recent setbacks, focusing on the avoidance of more significant losses and urging improvement in communicating Democratic achievements.

Harrison emphasized the party's need to better engage working-class voters and highlighted successes in states like Arizona and Michigan. He acknowledged Trump's unique influence and the necessity for Democrats to better market their legislative accomplishments.

In his closing remarks, he warned against shifting South Carolina's primary, emphasizing its significance in elevating diverse voices in the nomination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)