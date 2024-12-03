Preparations for the Grand Mahayuti Swearing-In Ceremony

As Maharashtra gears up for the swearing-in of its new Mahayuti government on December 5, preparations are in full swing. The event, set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stirred anticipation across political circles.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Chief Minister's position, though the party has yet to make an official announcement. Preparations are being spearheaded by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, with a finalizing meeting scheduled for December 4.

The ceremony, which aims to showcase the spirit of the Mahayuti alliance and highlight Maharashtra's cultural diversity, promises to be a major event, drawing political leaders, artists, and religious figures alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)