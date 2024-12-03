Left Menu

Iranian President's Impending Russia Visit: Uncertainty Looms

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Russia is under preparation. While Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed discussions, the exact date remains uncertain. The visit might occur soon if both parties reach consensus quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:44 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Russia

The proposed visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Russia is currently in the preparatory stages, as confirmed by the Kremlin. However, no specific date has been finalized for this high-level meeting, which could potentially reshape regional dynamics.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov provided an update on Tuesday, indicating that while there is an intention for President Pezeshkian to travel to Russia, uncertainties regarding the timing persist. A clear schedule has not been established yet, with officials remaining cautious.

According to Peskov, the date for the talks could be arranged quickly if both nations reach an agreement soon. Nonetheless, no confirmation was given on whether the visit will take place within the current year, leaving analysts speculating on the potential outcomes of this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

