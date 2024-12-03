Maharashtra's Political Chess: Ajit Pawar's Key Meeting with Amit Shah

In a significant political development, Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is rumored to have scheduled a meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, according to a senior NCP official.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare addressed media queries regarding speculation that Pawar was on Amit Shah's 'waiting list' for a meeting. Tatkare dismissed these rumors, clarifying that no formal request for a meeting had been made amidst deliberations about Maharashtra's next Chief Minister.

As Maharashtra's coalition government, including the BJP and Shiv Sena, prepares for a December 5 swearing-in ceremony, discussions on ministerial appointments are imminent. Tatkare promised resolution of grievances, such as Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar's concerns over communication lapses during venue inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)