Maharashtra's Political Chess: Ajit Pawar's Key Meeting with Amit Shah

Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar might meet Union minister Amit Shah in Delhi amid ongoing political shifts. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare clarifies no formal meetings have been confirmed, while discussions loom on the allocation of ministerial roles and alliances within Maharashtra's coalition government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:44 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is rumored to have scheduled a meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, according to a senior NCP official.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare addressed media queries regarding speculation that Pawar was on Amit Shah's 'waiting list' for a meeting. Tatkare dismissed these rumors, clarifying that no formal request for a meeting had been made amidst deliberations about Maharashtra's next Chief Minister.

As Maharashtra's coalition government, including the BJP and Shiv Sena, prepares for a December 5 swearing-in ceremony, discussions on ministerial appointments are imminent. Tatkare promised resolution of grievances, such as Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar's concerns over communication lapses during venue inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

