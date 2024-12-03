Left Menu

Ballot Paper Dreams Dashed: Maharashtra Village's EVM Credibility Concerns

Villagers from Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly segment seeking a 're-election using ballot papers' abandoned their plan after police intervention. The move stemmed from distrust in EVM results, despite NCP (SP) leader Uttam Jankar's victory. The Congress raised allegations of EVM misuse under BJP's influence, questioning electoral transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur/Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:06 IST
Ballot Paper Dreams Dashed: Maharashtra Village's EVM Credibility Concerns
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Villagers in Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly constituency sought a re-election with ballot papers, prompted by doubts over EVM credibility, despite NCP (SP) leader Uttam Jankar's recent victory.

State Congress President Nana Patole alleged the police, under BJP pressure, blocked the villagers, raising concerns about the transparency of the election process.

Authorities, calling the proposed ballot paper poll illegal, imposed prohibitory orders. Discussions with police led to the villagers abandoning their plans, while Congress leaders claimed the administration's actions further eroded trust in the electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024