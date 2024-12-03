Ballot Paper Dreams Dashed: Maharashtra Village's EVM Credibility Concerns

Villagers in Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly constituency sought a re-election with ballot papers, prompted by doubts over EVM credibility, despite NCP (SP) leader Uttam Jankar's recent victory.

State Congress President Nana Patole alleged the police, under BJP pressure, blocked the villagers, raising concerns about the transparency of the election process.

Authorities, calling the proposed ballot paper poll illegal, imposed prohibitory orders. Discussions with police led to the villagers abandoning their plans, while Congress leaders claimed the administration's actions further eroded trust in the electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)