Ballot Paper Dreams Dashed: Maharashtra Village's EVM Credibility Concerns
Villagers from Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly segment seeking a 're-election using ballot papers' abandoned their plan after police intervention. The move stemmed from distrust in EVM results, despite NCP (SP) leader Uttam Jankar's victory. The Congress raised allegations of EVM misuse under BJP's influence, questioning electoral transparency.
Updated: 03-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Villagers in Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly constituency sought a re-election with ballot papers, prompted by doubts over EVM credibility, despite NCP (SP) leader Uttam Jankar's recent victory.
State Congress President Nana Patole alleged the police, under BJP pressure, blocked the villagers, raising concerns about the transparency of the election process.
Authorities, calling the proposed ballot paper poll illegal, imposed prohibitory orders. Discussions with police led to the villagers abandoning their plans, while Congress leaders claimed the administration's actions further eroded trust in the electoral system.
