JMM-led Coalition to Swear In New Ministers in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government, led by Hemant Soren, is set to see the swearing-in of its new council of ministers on Thursday, according to a JMM leader.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will officiate the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan. This event marks the formation of the JMM-led coalition government in the state.

The coalition, which secured 56 out of 81 assembly seats, includes ministers from JMM, Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML)L. The first cabinet meeting has also scheduled an assembly session for December 9 to 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)