Rajasthan Welcomes Seven New MLAs Amid Traditional Celebrations

In a ceremonious event held at the Rajasthan Assembly, seven newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) took their oaths of office. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devani presided over the proceedings, congratulating the MLAs and emphasizing the importance of maintaining the dignity and decorum of the House.

The newly sworn-in MLAs included DC Bairwa from Dausa, Revantram Danga from Khinvsar, Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Uniara, Rajendra Bhambu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, and Anil Katara from Chaurasi. This follows the recent bypolls that took place last month, reshaping the political landscape.

The composition of the Rajasthan Assembly, now updated, includes 119 BJP members, 66 from Congress, alongside a few representatives from smaller parties and eight independents. The presence of supporters clad in traditional attire outside the Assembly highlighted the cultural importance of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)