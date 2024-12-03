Left Menu

Navigating the Indo-China Border Dynamics: India's Firm Stance

India is committed to resolving border issues with China through diplomatic means, emphasizing respect for the Line of Actual Control (LAC). External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of mutual sensitivity in bilateral relations post-Galwan Valley clashes. The focus is on disengagement, de-escalation, and peaceful coexistence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:03 IST
Navigating the Indo-China Border Dynamics: India's Firm Stance
  • Country:
  • India

India has reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic engagement with China to find a mutually acceptable resolution to the longstanding boundary dispute.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's insistence on the sanctity of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) being respected by both sides.

The minister highlighted disengagement efforts in eastern Ladakh, expressing hopes for talks on remaining issues, stressing the need for peace as a precondition for healthy bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024