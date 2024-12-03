Navigating the Indo-China Border Dynamics: India's Firm Stance
India is committed to resolving border issues with China through diplomatic means, emphasizing respect for the Line of Actual Control (LAC). External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of mutual sensitivity in bilateral relations post-Galwan Valley clashes. The focus is on disengagement, de-escalation, and peaceful coexistence.
India has reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic engagement with China to find a mutually acceptable resolution to the longstanding boundary dispute.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's insistence on the sanctity of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) being respected by both sides.
The minister highlighted disengagement efforts in eastern Ladakh, expressing hopes for talks on remaining issues, stressing the need for peace as a precondition for healthy bilateral relations.
