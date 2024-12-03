Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Arrested Hindu Monk in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has summoned the Indian envoy and suspended consular services at its mission in Agartala following a breach by protesters angered over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. This marks a further deterioration in relations between the neighboring nations.

Meanwhile, tensions flared at a Chattogram court hearing where Das' bail plea faced delays as no defense lawyers appeared, reportedly due to threats. Such developments are symptomatic of broader unrest since Sheikh Hasina's ouster as Bangladesh's prime minister.

India has condemned the consulate breach as 'deeply regrettable', while the issue has garnered international attention, including discussions in the British House of Commons. Both governments emphasize the importance of stable relations despite this incident.

