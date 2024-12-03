Imran Khan Demands Justice Over 'Islamabad Massacre'

In a dramatic escalation of political tension in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced plans to approach international bodies like the United Nations to address what he calls the 'Islamabad massacre'. Khan, currently imprisoned, alleges brutal attacks against his party's protests.

Comparing the incident to the historic Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Khan claims forces opened fire on PTI workers in Islamabad, resulting in deaths and injuries. His call for action aims to highlight what he describes as state-led violence.

While the government denies these accusations, counter-allegations emerge from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who dismisses PTI's claims of casualties and accuses them of instigating attacks. The political landscape grows tense as both sides demand accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)