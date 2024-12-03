Left Menu

Imran Khan Demands Justice Over 'Islamabad Massacre'

Imran Khan, the jailed former premier of Pakistan, is calling on international forums, including the UN, to address the 'Islamabad massacre'. He compares the event to the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, alleging military aggression against PTI workers during a protest. Government and opposition dispute the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:58 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic escalation of political tension in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced plans to approach international bodies like the United Nations to address what he calls the 'Islamabad massacre'. Khan, currently imprisoned, alleges brutal attacks against his party's protests.

Comparing the incident to the historic Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Khan claims forces opened fire on PTI workers in Islamabad, resulting in deaths and injuries. His call for action aims to highlight what he describes as state-led violence.

While the government denies these accusations, counter-allegations emerge from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who dismisses PTI's claims of casualties and accuses them of instigating attacks. The political landscape grows tense as both sides demand accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

