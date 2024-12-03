Left Menu

France on the Edge: Historic No-Confidence Vote Looms Over Barnier’s Fragile Government

French lawmakers are set to vote on a no-confidence motion that threatens the coalition of Michel Barnier. The political crisis, driven by budget disagreements and opposing political factions, could see Barnier's government ousted, marking a historical first in over six decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:10 IST
France on the Edge: Historic No-Confidence Vote Looms Over Barnier’s Fragile Government

French lawmakers are preparing for a significant vote on a no-confidence motion that could dismantle the delicate coalition led by Michel Barnier. The move would signify a historical shift, as no government has been expelled by such a process in over 60 years, amidst escalating national budget challenges.

The critical debate is scheduled to commence at 16:00 local time on Wednesday, followed by a vote three hours later. French President Emmanuel Macron will return from Saudi Arabia to be present for this potential political turnover, occurring as Germany enters election mode and the U.S. anticipates Donald Trump's return to the presidency.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau emphasized the severity of the situation, accusing no-confidence supporters of risking France's future. Meanwhile, Budget Minister Laurent Saint-Martin warned of the possible ramifications, including a higher deficit and increased instability, if Barnier's government falls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024