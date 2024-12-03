France on the Edge: Historic No-Confidence Vote Looms Over Barnier’s Fragile Government

French lawmakers are preparing for a significant vote on a no-confidence motion that could dismantle the delicate coalition led by Michel Barnier. The move would signify a historical shift, as no government has been expelled by such a process in over 60 years, amidst escalating national budget challenges.

The critical debate is scheduled to commence at 16:00 local time on Wednesday, followed by a vote three hours later. French President Emmanuel Macron will return from Saudi Arabia to be present for this potential political turnover, occurring as Germany enters election mode and the U.S. anticipates Donald Trump's return to the presidency.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau emphasized the severity of the situation, accusing no-confidence supporters of risking France's future. Meanwhile, Budget Minister Laurent Saint-Martin warned of the possible ramifications, including a higher deficit and increased instability, if Barnier's government falls.

