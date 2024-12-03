Left Menu

Biden's Historic Angola Visit: Bridging Past and Future

President Joe Biden becomes the first U.S. president to visit Angola, promoting billions in U.S. commitments and visiting a slavery museum. His visit aims to strengthen U.S.-Angola relations, counter China's influence, and support regional projects like the Lobito Corridor railway development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:49 IST
In a historic first, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Angola to reinforce American commitments and relations with the sub-Saharan African nation. He spoke at a slavery museum, acknowledging the dark history that once linked the two nations' economies.

Biden discussed a $3 billion U.S. investment in the Lobito Corridor railway redevelopment, a strategic move countering China's influence in Africa. Despite China's significant presence in the region, the U.S. aims to establish sustainable projects promoting prosperity and stability.

Biden's visit included meetings with Angolan President João Lourenço, where discussions centered on energy partnerships and cooperation. The trip underscores an evolving diplomatic engagement, emphasizing shared visions for a more secure, prosperous Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

