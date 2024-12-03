Left Menu

Hunter Biden's Gun Case Dismissal Sparks Political Debate

A federal judge has dismissed the gun case against Hunter Biden after President Biden issued a comprehensive pardon. The dismissal has led to political controversy, with criticism from both parties. The case involved Hunter Biden's 2018 felony conviction for lying on a federal form to purchase a gun.

A federal judge dismissed the gun case against Hunter Biden, following a sweeping pardon from President Joe Biden. The pardon has led to significant political ramifications, as critics from both parties question the decision.

US District Judge Maryellen Noreika's decision to close the case arrives a week before Hunter Biden's sentencing was scheduled. Despite facing up to 25 years in prison, his status as a first-time offender likely meant a less severe punishment.

This controversial pardon has sparked heated debate, overshadowing Biden's legacy as he approaches the end of his term. The Justice Department opposes dismissing related cases, including tax offenses in California, leaving legal battles unresolved.

