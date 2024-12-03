Left Menu

Congress Delivers on Promises: New Institutions with Staff Assurance

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pledged the Congress government would fulfill seven major guarantees by December 11. He criticized previous governance for alleged corruption and financial mismanagement, promising new institutions with adequate staff and improved financial health for state employees through pension reforms and allowances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:27 IST
In a bold statement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Congress government is set to honor seven key guarantees by December 11, highlighting the administration's commitment to addressing pressing issues.

Sukhu took a strong stance against the previous BJP government, accusing it of corruption and inefficiency, notably dissolving the Subordinate Services Selection Commission due to allegations of paper leaks.

Emphasizing fiscal responsibility, Sukhu vowed to establish new institutions with proper staffing while criticizing previous regime's financial decisions. He underlined the state's improving financial health through pension reforms for 1.36 lakh government employees and enhanced allowances.

