Keshav Prasad Maurya Ushers BJP into Action Mode for 2027 Elections

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya called upon BJP workers to gear up for the 2027 assembly elections. He criticized the Samajwadi Party over recent violence, urging them to merge with the Muslim League. Maurya reaffirmed BJP's dominance in recent bypolls and highlighted development efforts for Maha Kumbh preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:00 IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has urged BJP members to adopt an 'action mode' mindset in anticipation of the 2027 assembly elections. Speaking at the District Panchayat Hall in Deoria, Maurya aggressively criticized the Samajwadi Party, likening it to a 'Parivaar Development Party' and suggested they consider merging with the Muslim League.

In a message via the social media platform X, Maurya condemned the Samajwadi Party's approach in the context of Sambhal violence, stating their tactic of vote-bank politics is detrimental. He remains confident that, through BJP's effective governance and public support, the party will replicate its 2017 electoral triumph in the upcoming elections.

Maurya commended the results of recent bypolls as evidence of public trust in the BJP, led by PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. He also emphasized the planned Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, aiming for a successful and environmentally conscious event with over 40 crore devotees expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

