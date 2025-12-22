Left Menu

Congress Intensifies Campaign Efforts in Uttar Pradesh for 2027 Elections

The Congress party is mobilizing its base in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to contest all 403 Assembly seats in 2027. By strengthening grassroots operations, they have appointed 1.69 lakh booth-level agents and trained two lakh workers. Despite discussions on alliances, their focus remains on building self-reliance and addressing key issues.

In a strategic push towards regaining political foothold in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party is strengthening its organizational network, aiming to contest all 403 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections. Senior party leaders emphasized preparations at the grassroots level and a focus on self-reliance, with decisions on alliances to be made later.

In a recent media interaction, Uttar Pradesh general secretary in-charge Avinash Pande and UP Congress president Ajay Rai highlighted the deployment of 1.69 lakh booth-level agents tasked with voter verification. More than two lakh party workers have been engaged and trained as part of the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Plans for over 17 public meetings across the state reflect the party's aggressive outreach strategy. Ajay Rai pointed out BJP's failures, suggesting potential electoral change. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to consolidate the north Indian voter base in Mumbai, showcasing Congress's intent on addressing regional demographic concerns.

