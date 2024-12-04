Left Menu

South Korean Parliament Rejects Martial Law Amid Political Crisis

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's announcement of martial law aimed at suppressing 'anti-state forces' was overturned by a unanimous parliamentary vote. Lawmakers, including those from his own party, were outraged at the move. The political upheaval marks the country's most significant crisis in decades, stirring international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:16 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that he would lift the martial law declaration he imposed just a day earlier. His decision follows a unanimous parliamentary vote against the measure, which was initially intended to counteract perceived 'anti-state forces' among his opponents.

The declaration, made on Tuesday, led to widespread protests outside the parliament, marking one of the most critical political crises South Korea has faced in decades. The move was met with outrage not only from opposition lawmakers but also from members of Yoon's own party.

Under South Korea's legal framework, the president is required to rescind martial law immediately if the legislative body demands it by a majority vote, which it did with 190 lawmakers in agreement. As a key ally of the U.S. and an established democracy since the 1980s, the country's political turmoil has sparked alarm on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

