Historic Win: Namibia Elects First Female President

Namibia has made history by electing its first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who secured 57% of the vote. Despite opposition parties contesting the results due to electoral issues, SWAPO continues its 34-year rule. Nandi-Ndaitwah, a former independence activist, steps into leadership amid controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark decision, Namibia has elected Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as its first female president, a result announced on Tuesday following last week's elections. Nandi-Ndaitwah, the 72-year-old vice president, won with 57% of the vote, maintaining the SWAPO party's 34-year reign.

The path to the presidency was marred by technical difficulties, including ballot shortages, which forced election authorities to extend voting timelines, a decision now challenged by opposition parties. Accusations of illegality and threats of court action cloud the electoral victory.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, a veteran of the independence movement of the 1970s, ascended to the vice-presidency after President Hage Geingob's unexpected death in February. Her triumph against predictions of a runoff underscores a moment of change in Namibian politics.

