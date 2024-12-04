Historic Win: Namibia Elects First Female President

In a landmark decision, Namibia has elected Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as its first female president, a result announced on Tuesday following last week's elections. Nandi-Ndaitwah, the 72-year-old vice president, won with 57% of the vote, maintaining the SWAPO party's 34-year reign.

The path to the presidency was marred by technical difficulties, including ballot shortages, which forced election authorities to extend voting timelines, a decision now challenged by opposition parties. Accusations of illegality and threats of court action cloud the electoral victory.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, a veteran of the independence movement of the 1970s, ascended to the vice-presidency after President Hage Geingob's unexpected death in February. Her triumph against predictions of a runoff underscores a moment of change in Namibian politics.

