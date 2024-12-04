Seoul's Political Turmoil: Martial Law Lifted Amid Government Crisis

In a dramatic series of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lifted martial law early Wednesday, shortly after lawmakers rejected the military measure. Troops had surrounded the parliament building overnight amid rising tensions and political conflict.

The martial law declaration was made by President Yoon late Tuesday to tackle 'anti-state' forces within an opposition-controlled parliament. This unexpected move was reminiscent of the country's authoritarian past, drawing immediate backlash and protests from lawmakers and citizens.

The constitutional crisis saw pressure from within Yoon's own party and bipartisan parliamentary vote against the military state, leading to the swift withdrawal of troops. The international community, including the US, expressed serious concern over the unfolding situation.

