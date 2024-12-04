Left Menu

Seoul's Political Turmoil: Martial Law Lifted Amid Government Crisis

South Korea's President Yoon lifted martial law after troops were deployed around parliament as lawmakers voted against military rule. Declared overnight to combat 'anti-state' forces, parliamentary opposition and public protests swiftly countered the move. The event has stirred concerns about a democratic backslide in the country.

Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:17 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic series of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lifted martial law early Wednesday, shortly after lawmakers rejected the military measure. Troops had surrounded the parliament building overnight amid rising tensions and political conflict.

The martial law declaration was made by President Yoon late Tuesday to tackle 'anti-state' forces within an opposition-controlled parliament. This unexpected move was reminiscent of the country's authoritarian past, drawing immediate backlash and protests from lawmakers and citizens.

The constitutional crisis saw pressure from within Yoon's own party and bipartisan parliamentary vote against the military state, leading to the swift withdrawal of troops. The international community, including the US, expressed serious concern over the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

