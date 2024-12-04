Left Menu

French Political Turmoil: Barnier's Government Faces Historic No-Confidence Vote

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's coalition faces a likely ouster via no-confidence motions amid economic turmoil. With tensions high and a historic political crisis brewing, Barnier's draft budget aims to cut the fiscal deficit. Amid speculation, President Macron remains steadfast, while potential instability looms.

Updated: 04-12-2024 02:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:39 IST
French lawmakers are poised to vote on no-confidence motions set to dismantle Prime Minister Michel Barnier's fragile coalition, intensifying a political crisis in France, Europe's second-largest economy. Barring unexpected developments, Barnier's government faces a historic ouster as the first to fall to a no-confidence vote in over six decades.

The debate kicks off at 4 p.m. (1500 GMT), with voting expected shortly after. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron returns from a trip to Saudi Arabia. Barnier remains open to budget talks with the far-right National Rally and maintains optimism about surviving the vote.

Barnier warns of tension and feelings of injustice, yet rejects calls for Macron's resignation, as the current government collapse risks deeper instability. As the political drama unfolds, the potential passage of his deficit-cutting budget remains uncertain.

