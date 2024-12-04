Trump Seeks Dismissal of Hush Money Case Amid Presidential Victory

Donald Trump, the recently re-elected President of the United States, has requested a New York state judge dismiss his criminal case involving 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The case has drawn significant attention as Trump contends that it poses unconstitutional constraints on him as he begins his new presidential term. Prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office have supported a delay in sentencing to allow for a dismissal motion, while intending to oppose it.

The case stems from a $130,000 payment made by Michael Cohen to Daniels, with Trump found guilty of falsifying records to cover the reimbursement. Meanwhile, Trump faces additional charges in both state and federal cases, which remain unresolved. Experts question the political viability of any severe sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)