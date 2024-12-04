Trump Transition Team Accelerates Security Clearances

In a move to expedite the vetting process, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team reached an agreement with the Justice Department on Tuesday. This development enables the department to conduct necessary background checks on Trump's nominees and appointees, following a delay of several weeks.

The agreement facilitates the acquisition of security clearances for Trump's transition aides and future administration staff ahead of Inauguration Day. This access allows them to view classified information pertaining to ongoing government programs.

Additionally, this ensures that nominees undergoing Senate confirmation can receive the background checks required by lawmakers before confirmation votes. Susie Wiles, designated to be White House chief of staff, emphasized the importance of this step in enacting the America First Agenda, as supported by the majority of voters on Election Day.

