South Korean President Relents After Martial Law Uproar

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol retracted his surprise martial law decree after facing unanimous legislative opposition. The crisis erupted over Yoon's attempt to control political activity and media. International allies expressed concern, and economic indicators reacted to the political upheaval.

Updated: 04-12-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 03:15 IST
In an unprecedented political crisis, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has lifted his martial law decree following intense backlash from parliament. The decision came after lawmakers unanimously rejected the decree, which aimed to suppress political activity and media freedom.

The martial law declaration, described by Yoon as necessary to counter 'anti-state forces,' led to significant public protests and a rare unified opposition in parliament. Lawmakers, including members of Yoon's party, demanded the repeal, urging respect for democratic norms in the Asian nation.

Internationally, allies like the United States watched the developments with concern, while South Korean financial markets showed tentative recovery following Yoon's reversal. It's the first martial law declaration since 1980, highlighting deep political divides in the country.

