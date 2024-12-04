South Korean President Relents After Martial Law Uproar
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol retracted his surprise martial law decree after facing unanimous legislative opposition. The crisis erupted over Yoon's attempt to control political activity and media. International allies expressed concern, and economic indicators reacted to the political upheaval.
In an unprecedented political crisis, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has lifted his martial law decree following intense backlash from parliament. The decision came after lawmakers unanimously rejected the decree, which aimed to suppress political activity and media freedom.
The martial law declaration, described by Yoon as necessary to counter 'anti-state forces,' led to significant public protests and a rare unified opposition in parliament. Lawmakers, including members of Yoon's party, demanded the repeal, urging respect for democratic norms in the Asian nation.
Internationally, allies like the United States watched the developments with concern, while South Korean financial markets showed tentative recovery following Yoon's reversal. It's the first martial law declaration since 1980, highlighting deep political divides in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests
DTC Protests Escalate Amid Political Shake-Up: Workers Demand 'Equal Pay-Equal Work'
PM Modi Lauds Kiren Rijiju on Birthday for Parliamentary Contributions
Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt, distributes masks amid pollution crisis
British Farmers Unite: Tax Hike Spurs Protests in Parliament