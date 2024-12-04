Left Menu

Call for Compassion: Jeffries Urges Biden to Extend Pardons

Hakeem Jeffries has urged President Joe Biden to pardon working-class Americans, following criticism of Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter. Jeffries highlighted the need for compassion in addressing nonviolent offenses and systemic injustices. This comes amid concerns about trust in the judicial system after the controversial pardon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 05:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 05:44 IST
In a significant political development, House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries has called on President Joe Biden to extend compassion through pardons to working-class Americans. This follows widespread criticism over Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for various offenses.

Hunter Biden's pardon, which includes crimes potentially committed from 2014 to 2024, has sparked debate over perceptions of a politically motivated judicial process, prompting concern from both Republicans and some Democrats.

The call for action is backed by many congressional Democrats, who urge Biden to rectify systemic injustices affecting marginalized groups disproportionately represented in federal prisons for non-violent crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

