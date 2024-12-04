Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Philippine Vessels Clash with Chinese Coast Guard

Tensions have reignited in the South China Sea as Chinese coast guard vessels, backed by navy ships, confront Philippine patrol vessels near Scarborough Shoal. The aggressive actions have spotlighted ongoing sovereignty disputes, with China asserting claims disputed by multiple Southeast Asian nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:54 IST
Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Philippine Vessels Clash with Chinese Coast Guard
China Coast Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Tensions have reignited in the South China Sea as Chinese coast guard vessels, backed by navy ships, confronted Philippine patrol vessels near Scarborough Shoal. Philippine officials reported that their coast guard and fisheries vessels were patrolling when Chinese ships approached, firing water cannons and sideswiping ships in a display of aggression.

No comment has been received from Chinese officials, who have consistently maintained China's sovereign claims over the contested region despite a 2016 international arbitration ruling against them. The altercation follows a temporary lull in activity due to severe weather conditions.

The skirmish underscores the ongoing territorial disputes in the region, considered an Asian flashpoint and a delicate facet of the U.S.-China rivalry. The U.S. has emphasized the importance of freedom of navigation and has affirmed its defense commitment to the Philippines under the treaty obligations should conflict arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

