Maharashtra's Political Power Play: Mahayuti's Bid for Governance
Maharashtra's BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar announced that the Mahayuti alliance will meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan to claim the formation of the state government. The BJP is holding a meeting to elect its leader, with Devendra Fadnavis as a leading candidate for chief minister, following Mahayuti's assembly election victory.
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has confirmed that the Mahayuti coalition will approach Governor C P Radhakrishnan at 3.30 pm on Wednesday with the intention to stake a claim to form the state's new government.
This announcement comes as the BJP holds a pivotal legislature party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan where they are expected to elect their leader, who would subsequently be sworn in as chief minister, likely Devendra Fadnavis.
MLA Ram Kadam hinted at forthcoming positive news and affirmed that Mahayuti's victory of 230 seats in the 288-seat assembly underscores their strong claim to governance alongside Shiv Sena and NCP partners.
