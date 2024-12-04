Maharashtra's Political Power Play: Mahayuti's Bid for Governance

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has confirmed that the Mahayuti coalition will approach Governor C P Radhakrishnan at 3.30 pm on Wednesday with the intention to stake a claim to form the state's new government.

This announcement comes as the BJP holds a pivotal legislature party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan where they are expected to elect their leader, who would subsequently be sworn in as chief minister, likely Devendra Fadnavis.

MLA Ram Kadam hinted at forthcoming positive news and affirmed that Mahayuti's victory of 230 seats in the 288-seat assembly underscores their strong claim to governance alongside Shiv Sena and NCP partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)