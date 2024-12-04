Martial Law and Political Turmoil in South Korea: A Crisis Unfolds
Amidst a political crisis, South Korea faced turmoil as President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared martial law, which he later reversed. Lawmakers, citing a breach of democratic norms, are demanding his resignation or impeachment. This crisis has stirred protests and affected financial markets significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:27 IST
On Wednesday, South Korean lawmakers demanded the resignation or impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his brief declaration of martial law, which he subsequently retracted.
The abrupt declaration sparked a parliamentary standoff with troops entering the National Assembly, raising concerns over democratic norms in one of Asia's largest economies.
Yoon cited defense against North Korea for the martial law, yet faced immediate opposition, resulting in political unrest and protests demanding his accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests
DTC Protests Escalate Amid Political Shake-Up: Workers Demand 'Equal Pay-Equal Work'
PM Modi Lauds Kiren Rijiju on Birthday for Parliamentary Contributions
Parliament Unites for Critical Winter Session Preparatives
Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt, distributes masks amid pollution crisis