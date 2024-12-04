Left Menu

Martial Law and Political Turmoil in South Korea: A Crisis Unfolds

Amidst a political crisis, South Korea faced turmoil as President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared martial law, which he later reversed. Lawmakers, citing a breach of democratic norms, are demanding his resignation or impeachment. This crisis has stirred protests and affected financial markets significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:27 IST
Martial Law and Political Turmoil in South Korea: A Crisis Unfolds
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit:

On Wednesday, South Korean lawmakers demanded the resignation or impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his brief declaration of martial law, which he subsequently retracted.

The abrupt declaration sparked a parliamentary standoff with troops entering the National Assembly, raising concerns over democratic norms in one of Asia's largest economies.

Yoon cited defense against North Korea for the martial law, yet faced immediate opposition, resulting in political unrest and protests demanding his accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024