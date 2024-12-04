Martial Law and Political Turmoil in South Korea: A Crisis Unfolds

On Wednesday, South Korean lawmakers demanded the resignation or impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his brief declaration of martial law, which he subsequently retracted.

The abrupt declaration sparked a parliamentary standoff with troops entering the National Assembly, raising concerns over democratic norms in one of Asia's largest economies.

Yoon cited defense against North Korea for the martial law, yet faced immediate opposition, resulting in political unrest and protests demanding his accountability.

