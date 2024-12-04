Left Menu

Trump's Potential Ukraine Peace Plan: Controversial Proposals Unveiled

Advisers to President-elect Donald Trump are proposing plans to end the Ukraine conflict by ceding territory to Russia, potentially excluding Ukraine from NATO. A peace plan could involve increased military aid to Kyiv if Moscow refuses negotiations, but doubts remain about achieving a resolution swiftly due to the conflict's complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:32 IST
Trump's Potential Ukraine Peace Plan: Controversial Proposals Unveiled
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, his advisers are floating proposals to resolve the Ukraine conflict that could see large swathes of the country ceded to Russia for the foreseeable future, as per statements analyzed by Reuters.

Among the proposals from Trump's advisers, including incoming Russia-Ukraine envoy Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, are plans to take NATO membership for Ukraine off the table, thus attempting to force Moscow and Kyiv into negotiations. The strategy includes halting military aid to Ukraine unless it agrees to talks, and conversely, increasing aid if Russia refuses.

Despite Trump's campaign pledge to resolve the conflict swiftly, analysts and former national security officials are skeptical due to the situation's complexity, and Trump's peace plan remains dependent on direct engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024