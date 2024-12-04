Trump's Potential Ukraine Peace Plan: Controversial Proposals Unveiled

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, his advisers are floating proposals to resolve the Ukraine conflict that could see large swathes of the country ceded to Russia for the foreseeable future, as per statements analyzed by Reuters.

Among the proposals from Trump's advisers, including incoming Russia-Ukraine envoy Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, are plans to take NATO membership for Ukraine off the table, thus attempting to force Moscow and Kyiv into negotiations. The strategy includes halting military aid to Ukraine unless it agrees to talks, and conversely, increasing aid if Russia refuses.

Despite Trump's campaign pledge to resolve the conflict swiftly, analysts and former national security officials are skeptical due to the situation's complexity, and Trump's peace plan remains dependent on direct engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)