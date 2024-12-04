Martial Law Mayhem: South Korea's Political Crisis Unfolds

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's abrupt declaration of martial law led to a dramatic political showdown, as lawmakers demanded his resignation and impeachment. The shock announcement, made late Tuesday, was soon reversed following fierce opposition from both parliament and the public.

Yoon's announcement created immediate tension, with armed troops forcing entry into Seoul's National Assembly. Lawmakers swiftly responded by unanimously passing a motion to lift the martial law, with even members of Yoon's own party supporting the resolution, highlighting his tenuous grip on power.

The crisis introduced volatility to financial markets, prompted international concerns, and fueled domestic protests. Meanwhile, U.S. officials have called for peaceful resolution, and subsequent military exercises with South Korean forces have been delayed amid the ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)