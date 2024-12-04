Political Tensions Escalate as Rahul Gandhi Attempts Visit to Sambhal
Rahul Gandhi's unannounced visit to Sambhal has stirred political tension, with BJP accusing the Congress leader of seeking media attention. The entry of outsiders in Sambhal is restricted amid ongoing protests. BJP suggests Gandhi's actions are driven by competition with Samajwadi Party for minority votes.
India
- India
Rahul Gandhi's attempt to visit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh without notifying authorities has been labeled as 'sheer desperation' by BJP leaders. The BJP claims Gandhi's unannounced visit is a strategic move to compete for minority votes alongside ally Samajwadi Party.
Amid violence during a mosque survey, Sambhal has restricted outsider entry till December 31, complicating Gandhi's plans. He, along with other Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was halted at the Ghazipur border, where prohibitory orders were in place.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Gandhi for not consulting authorities despite his high-level security requirements. With ongoing tensions over minority voter influence, BJP continues to challenge the motivations behind Congress's political maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
