Opposition Faces Resistance at Sambhal Amid Protests

A Congress delegation led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi faced resistance from authorities as they attempted to reach the violence-hit district of Sambhal. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha criticized the administration for halting their journey, stating that opposition presence might aid in resolving the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Jha accused the government of having authoritarian tendencies and questioned the motive behind barring opposition visits. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury reiterated the party's determination to continue their protests, questioning the administration's accountability for the situation in Sambhal.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were turned back at the Ghazipur border by police while attempting to reach Sambhal. Rahul Gandhi expressed his willingness to travel without his convoy, only to be advised to return after a few days, a suggestion he termed unconstitutional.

Rahul Gandhi criticized the authorities, declaring that preventing the visit was a violation of his rights as a Leader of Opposition. The current unrest in Sambhal began on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inquiry into a disputed mosque site, leading to four deaths and several injuries.

The survey ensued following a local court petition claiming the mosque stood on an ancient Harihar temple site, further intensifying the tensions in Sambhal. The friction highlights escalating discord between the government and opposition regarding managing and resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)