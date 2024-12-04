Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Arrests Made Amidst Mosque Survey Unrest

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, following mosque survey violence, officials have jailed 33 individuals and identified over 400 suspects. District Magistrate urged residents to avoid the area till Dec 10. Rahul Gandhi's attempt to visit Sambhal was thwarted, causing tension at the Ghazipur border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:20 IST
Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Arrests Made Amidst Mosque Survey Unrest
Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of violent disruptions during a mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, authorities have taken decisive actions to restore order. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya revealed that 33 individuals have been detained, while over 400 people have been identified in connection to the unrest. Officials have advised residents to steer clear of the region until December 10, citing concerns over public safety.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi stated that the area remains under tight surveillance to prevent further incidents. "The administration and police have been working tirelessly to maintain peace since the unrest erupted. Currently, 10 companies of the PAC and RAF are on patrol, ensuring security at critical locations. Public cooperation is essential, especially in light of the District Magistrate's directive under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita," Bishnoi commented, adding that a review of the situation is scheduled after December 10 to assess progress.

Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated with prominent Congress figures, including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, being barred from entering Sambhal. The delegation faced opposition at the Ghazipur border, where security measures led to traffic congestion and confrontations with commuters. Gandhi criticized the move as a violation of constitutional rights and the leader of the opposition's entitlements. He expressed frustration over being prohibited from visiting the affected area, vowing to continue the fight for transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024