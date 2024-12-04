Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Arrests Made Amidst Mosque Survey Unrest

In the aftermath of violent disruptions during a mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, authorities have taken decisive actions to restore order. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya revealed that 33 individuals have been detained, while over 400 people have been identified in connection to the unrest. Officials have advised residents to steer clear of the region until December 10, citing concerns over public safety.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi stated that the area remains under tight surveillance to prevent further incidents. "The administration and police have been working tirelessly to maintain peace since the unrest erupted. Currently, 10 companies of the PAC and RAF are on patrol, ensuring security at critical locations. Public cooperation is essential, especially in light of the District Magistrate's directive under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita," Bishnoi commented, adding that a review of the situation is scheduled after December 10 to assess progress.

Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated with prominent Congress figures, including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, being barred from entering Sambhal. The delegation faced opposition at the Ghazipur border, where security measures led to traffic congestion and confrontations with commuters. Gandhi criticized the move as a violation of constitutional rights and the leader of the opposition's entitlements. He expressed frustration over being prohibited from visiting the affected area, vowing to continue the fight for transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)