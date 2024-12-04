South Korea in Crisis: Impeachment Motion Introduced Against President Yoon Following Martial Law Debacle
South Korean lawmakers have introduced an impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol after he declared and then rescinded martial law. The controversial move, opposed by opposition parties and the public, sparked a candlelight vigil reminiscent of past protests. As tensions mount, markets are volatile, and demands for resignations grow.
South Korea faces a political crisis as lawmakers introduce an impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his abrupt declaration of martial law. Yoon's controversial decision was met with immediate opposition, leading to protests and demands for resignations within his administration.
The martial law, intended to curb alleged pro-North Korean forces, faced rejection by parliament and public outcry. Citizens staged candlelight vigils reminiscent of protests against former leaders, while the ruling party called for defense minister resignations, reflecting deepening political turmoil.
The declaration badly impacted financial markets, prompting government intervention to stabilize the economy. As the nation awaits the impeachment vote, President Yoon's support remains shaky, and the country's political future precarious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests
DTC Protests Escalate Amid Political Shake-Up: Workers Demand 'Equal Pay-Equal Work'
New Zealanders Unite in Historic Protest for Maori Rights
Tensions Escalate in Tbilisi Amid Election Protest
Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt, distributes masks amid pollution crisis