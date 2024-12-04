South Korea in Crisis: Impeachment Motion Introduced Against President Yoon Following Martial Law Debacle

South Korea faces a political crisis as lawmakers introduce an impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his abrupt declaration of martial law. Yoon's controversial decision was met with immediate opposition, leading to protests and demands for resignations within his administration.

The martial law, intended to curb alleged pro-North Korean forces, faced rejection by parliament and public outcry. Citizens staged candlelight vigils reminiscent of protests against former leaders, while the ruling party called for defense minister resignations, reflecting deepening political turmoil.

The declaration badly impacted financial markets, prompting government intervention to stabilize the economy. As the nation awaits the impeachment vote, President Yoon's support remains shaky, and the country's political future precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)