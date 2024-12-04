Close Call: Sukhbir Badal Survives Attack at Golden Temple

A dramatic assassination attempt unfolded at the Golden Temple as Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab's ex-Deputy Chief Minister, narrowly escaped an attack by a former Khalistani terrorist. The attacker, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was swiftly subdued by police present at the site.

The incident took place as Badal was serving as a 'sewadar' at the Sikh shrine, following penitence for actions during his tenure. The attack has intensified debates over security measures at religious sites, highlighting potential vulnerabilities despite personnel deployments.

Political leaders across parties have condemned the act, urging a thorough investigation. The event has reignited discussions on law and order in Punjab, with some opposition figures calling for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation over alleged security failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)