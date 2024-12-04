Left Menu

Close Call: Sukhbir Badal Survives Attack at Golden Temple

Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at the Golden Temple. A former Khalistani terrorist fired at Badal, but quick action by the police thwarted the attack. The incident has sparked political reactions, with demands for improved security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:57 IST
A dramatic assassination attempt unfolded at the Golden Temple as Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab's ex-Deputy Chief Minister, narrowly escaped an attack by a former Khalistani terrorist. The attacker, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was swiftly subdued by police present at the site.

The incident took place as Badal was serving as a 'sewadar' at the Sikh shrine, following penitence for actions during his tenure. The attack has intensified debates over security measures at religious sites, highlighting potential vulnerabilities despite personnel deployments.

Political leaders across parties have condemned the act, urging a thorough investigation. The event has reignited discussions on law and order in Punjab, with some opposition figures calling for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation over alleged security failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

