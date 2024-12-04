Trump's Advisors Propose Controversial Plan to End Ukraine War

In a controversial move, advisers to President-elect Donald Trump are reportedly proposing that significant portions of Ukraine be ceded to Russia as a means to end the ongoing conflict. This strategy is part of a peace plan that includes taking Ukraine's NATO membership off the table, according to Reuters.

The plan involves using military aid as both an incentive and a deterrent, aiming to bring both Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiation table. Trump has promised to resolve the nearly three-year conflict swiftly, though experts doubt the feasibility due to its complexity.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears open to discussions, but observers note that Russian President Vladimir Putin might not be incentivized to negotiate. Analysts suggest Putin may wait for concessions from Trump, complicating potential peace talks.

