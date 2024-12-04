Tragedy in Gaza: Strikes on Displaced Persons Camp

A deadly Israeli strike on a Gaza camp housing displaced persons resulted in at least 21 deaths, according to Palestinian health officials. The attack in the Muwasi area also left 28 people injured, adding to the mounting toll amid ongoing Israeli military operations.

Atif Al-Hout, director of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, reported the casualties. Meanwhile, the Israeli military is investigating the incident but has not provided an official statement.

This escalation follows a series of conflicts since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, leaving over 1,200 Israelis dead. The conflict continues to ravage Gaza, with reported casualties at over 44,500 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)