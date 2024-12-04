Tragedy in Gaza: Strikes on Displaced Persons Camp
At least 21 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a camp for displaced persons in Gaza, with 28 more wounded. The strike occurred in the Muwasi area during ongoing Israeli operations in the Palestinian enclave following attacks by Hamas-led militants on Israel in October 2023.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military is investigating the incident but has not provided an official statement.
Atif Al-Hout, director of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, reported the casualties. Meanwhile, the Israeli military is investigating the incident but has not provided an official statement.
This escalation follows a series of conflicts since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, leaving over 1,200 Israelis dead. The conflict continues to ravage Gaza, with reported casualties at over 44,500 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.
