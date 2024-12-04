Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Strikes on Displaced Persons Camp

At least 21 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a camp for displaced persons in Gaza, with 28 more wounded. The strike occurred in the Muwasi area during ongoing Israeli operations in the Palestinian enclave following attacks by Hamas-led militants on Israel in October 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly Israeli strike on a Gaza camp housing displaced persons resulted in at least 21 deaths, according to Palestinian health officials. The attack in the Muwasi area also left 28 people injured, adding to the mounting toll amid ongoing Israeli military operations.

Atif Al-Hout, director of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, reported the casualties. Meanwhile, the Israeli military is investigating the incident but has not provided an official statement.

This escalation follows a series of conflicts since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, leaving over 1,200 Israelis dead. The conflict continues to ravage Gaza, with reported casualties at over 44,500 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

