Historic No-Confidence Vote Topples French Prime Minister

In a groundbreaking move, France's National Assembly passed a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier, forcing him to resign. The fractured parliament, marked by opposition to austerity measures, could lead to financial instability. President Macron must appoint a new leader amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:40 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a landmark decision, France's far-right and left-wing lawmakers unified to pass a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier, compelling his resignation along with his Cabinet. This significant political shift is the first such instance since 1962, altering the country's leadership landscape.

The National Assembly secured the motion with 331 votes, surpassing the required 288. Despite this upheaval, President Emmanuel Macron remains resolute in serving his term until 2027. However, he faces the challenging task of appointing a new prime minister after July's legislative elections yielded a fragmented parliament.

The no-confidence vote arose from a backlash against Barnier's budget proposals, perceived as lacking in addressing citizen needs. With France pressured by the European Union due to its staggering debt, political instability may affect financial markets and interest rates, sparking concerns about future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

