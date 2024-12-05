France's Political Turmoil: No-Confidence Vote Topples Government

In an unprecedented political upheaval, France's far-right and left-wing legislators united on Wednesday to pass a historic no-confidence vote, effectively compelling Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his Cabinet to resign. This marks France's first government dissolution due to a no-confidence motion since 1962.

The motion was passed by the National Assembly with 331 votes, surpassing the 288-vote threshold. President Emmanuel Macron stated his intention to remain in office until 2027, despite the political turmoil. He is set to appoint a new prime minister soon, after July's elections resulted in a fractured parliament.

The vote stemmed from strong opposition to Barnier's proposed budget, with the far-right National Rally and the left-wing New Popular Front aligning against austerity measures. Macron's challenge now is to find a consensus candidate in a divided National Assembly while managing the repercussions on financial markets amidst pressures to reduce France's debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)