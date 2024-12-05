Left Menu

France's Political Turmoil: No-Confidence Vote Topples Government

France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his cabinet have been ousted following a no-confidence vote inspired by budget disputes. This political shake-up marks the first resignation of a French government since 1962. President Emmanuel Macron, despite this setback, reaffirms his intent to continue his presidency until 2027.

  • France

In an unprecedented political upheaval, France's far-right and left-wing legislators united on Wednesday to pass a historic no-confidence vote, effectively compelling Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his Cabinet to resign. This marks France's first government dissolution due to a no-confidence motion since 1962.

The motion was passed by the National Assembly with 331 votes, surpassing the 288-vote threshold. President Emmanuel Macron stated his intention to remain in office until 2027, despite the political turmoil. He is set to appoint a new prime minister soon, after July's elections resulted in a fractured parliament.

The vote stemmed from strong opposition to Barnier's proposed budget, with the far-right National Rally and the left-wing New Popular Front aligning against austerity measures. Macron's challenge now is to find a consensus candidate in a divided National Assembly while managing the repercussions on financial markets amidst pressures to reduce France's debt.

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank's Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank's Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

