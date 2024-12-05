Starmer's Agenda: Rebuilding Trust and Raising Living Standards

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to unveil his strategic plans to enhance living standards and revitalize Britain on Thursday.

The Labour leader, who secured an overwhelming victory five months ago, aims to address criticisms of his administration with a comprehensive reform agenda dubbed the 'plan for change'.

Focusing on issues such as hospital backlogs, police presence, and education, Starmer seeks to restore political trust following years of controversy under previous leadership.

