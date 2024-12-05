Left Menu

Starmer's Agenda: Rebuilding Trust and Raising Living Standards

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will outline his plans to improve living standards and rebuild Britain. His speech is aimed at drawing attention away from early criticisms of his government and detailing planned improvements in public services, police numbers, education, and energy.

Updated: 05-12-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 04:02 IST
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to unveil his strategic plans to enhance living standards and revitalize Britain on Thursday.

The Labour leader, who secured an overwhelming victory five months ago, aims to address criticisms of his administration with a comprehensive reform agenda dubbed the 'plan for change'.

Focusing on issues such as hospital backlogs, police presence, and education, Starmer seeks to restore political trust following years of controversy under previous leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

