Martial Law Controversy: U.S.-South Korea Relations Test Tensions

In a surprising turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to declare martial law and then significantly backtrack has raised alarm among U.S. officials. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell criticized the move as a misjudgment and noted its perceived illegitimacy.

The sudden declaration caught many, including U.S. leaders, off-guard, leading U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to admit the administration learned of the martial law declaration through television broadcasts.

Lawmakers in South Korea have since moved to impeach Yoon, while his party opposes this motion. The situation reflects deep political polarization within the nation and poses a test for the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

