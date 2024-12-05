World News Briefs: Global Political Turbulence Unveiled

In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol faces significant political backlash following his controversial martial law declaration. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell noted that the move was 'deeply problematic' and lacked legitimacy, catching both South Korea and the U.S. off-guard.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's Middle East envoy is actively working to broker a Gaza ceasefire before the president-elect's inauguration. Separate diplomatic talks were held with key officials in Israel and Qatar, aiming for a swift resolution to the conflict.

In Latin America, Argentina's President Javier Milei hosted a right-wing political summit, welcoming allies of Trump and Bolsonaro. Concurrently, Brazil's Lula recognized more Indigenous territories, and Mexico executed a historic drug seizure. These developments occur amid escalating tensions in Gaza and political instability in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)