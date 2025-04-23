Shreyas Iyer's Possible Test Recall Amidst Intense Competition: Ravi Shastri

In a recent discussion on the ICC Review, former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri suggested that Shreyas Iyer could potentially return to the Indian Test squad but will face stiff competition. Iyer, along with Ishan Kishan, has been reintroduced into the list of contracted players by the BCCI for the 2024-25 season, after showcasing a strong return to form.

Iyer's inclusion comes on the heels of a successful domestic season where he led Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai to victory in the IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Continuing his success, he excelled in the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup. Iyer also delivered outstanding performances in ODIs, becoming the top run-scorer for India in the ICC Champions Trophy.

As India prepares for a major Test series in England, a part of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, Iyer's past record in Test cricket shows potential, albeit with recent challenges. He scored 811 runs in 14 Tests since his debut against New Zealand in 2021. In first-class cricket last year, Iyer shone with 932 runs, reinforcing his credentials ahead of the England tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)