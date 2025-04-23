Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Zelenskyy's Stance on Crimea in Peace Plan Dispute

President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for rejecting any peace deal with Russia that involves ceding Crimea. Zelenskyy insisted Ukraine would not yield its land, ahead of international talks. Trump suggested Crimea, lost years ago, should not be debated in negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:16 IST
Trump Criticizes Zelenskyy's Stance on Crimea in Peace Plan Dispute
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a fiery statement, President Donald Trump attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging conflict by refusing peace terms involving Crimea. The dispute arose after Zelenskyy firmly opposed ceding any Ukrainian territory during upcoming talks with international leaders.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy declared that Ukraine would not surrender its land ahead of high-profile discussions in London involving officials from the US, Europe, and Ukraine. He emphasized the land's national importance, stating, 'There is nothing to talk about — it is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people.'

Sources revealed that a US proposal, reportedly debated in Paris, suggested allowing Russia to retain control over occupied territories, drawing Trump's ire. He criticized Zelenskyy's stance, recalling Crimea's loss under then-President Obama and questioning past Ukrainian responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025