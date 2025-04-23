Trump Criticizes Zelenskyy's Stance on Crimea in Peace Plan Dispute

In a fiery statement, President Donald Trump attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging conflict by refusing peace terms involving Crimea. The dispute arose after Zelenskyy firmly opposed ceding any Ukrainian territory during upcoming talks with international leaders.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy declared that Ukraine would not surrender its land ahead of high-profile discussions in London involving officials from the US, Europe, and Ukraine. He emphasized the land's national importance, stating, 'There is nothing to talk about — it is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people.'

Sources revealed that a US proposal, reportedly debated in Paris, suggested allowing Russia to retain control over occupied territories, drawing Trump's ire. He criticized Zelenskyy's stance, recalling Crimea's loss under then-President Obama and questioning past Ukrainian responses.

