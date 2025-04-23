Tragedy Strikes Dombivli: A Community Mourns
Thousands gathered to bid farewell to three Dombivli residents killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The victims were returned to Mumbai for last rites as Maharashtra leaders paid tribute. The attack has left families grieving, demanding justice and support, while sparking anger against Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
In a somber gathering on Wednesday evening, thousands of mourners attended the last rites of three Dombivli residents killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined other leaders to pay respects as the victims' bodies were brought to Mumbai earlier in the day. The attack, which claimed the lives of Sanjay Lele, Hemant Joshi, and Atul Mone, sparked outrage among the community, with calls for a boycott of Pakistani goods.
The bereaved families, having lost their sole breadwinners, are now demanding swift justice and compensation. An all-party bandh has been called in Dombivli, underscoring the community's grief and anger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
