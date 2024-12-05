Taiwan's Diplomatic Journey: President Lai Ching-te Tours US Territories
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te is visiting Guam as part of his overseas trip. Arriving from Tuvalu, Lai's US territory stops include Hawaii and Guam. His visits have sparked condemnation from China. Lai plans to meet local leaders and communities before heading to Palau, completing his tour.
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te arrived in Guam on Wednesday night, marking his second US territory visit on an ongoing overseas trip. Arriving from Tuvalu, Lai was seen wearing a tropical-themed shirt, as captured by KUAM.
Lai's stops in US territories, starting with Hawaii, have drawn criticism from China. The Chinese government perceives Taiwan as part of its territory, threatening its self-governing status, and denounced the US for supporting Lai's travels.
During his stay in Guam, Lai is expected to meet with Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and the Taiwanese community. His final trip destination is Palau, having previously visited Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands.
