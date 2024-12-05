Taiwan's Diplomatic Journey: President Lai Ching-te Tours US Territories

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te arrived in Guam on Wednesday night, marking his second US territory visit on an ongoing overseas trip. Arriving from Tuvalu, Lai was seen wearing a tropical-themed shirt, as captured by KUAM.

Lai's stops in US territories, starting with Hawaii, have drawn criticism from China. The Chinese government perceives Taiwan as part of its territory, threatening its self-governing status, and denounced the US for supporting Lai's travels.

During his stay in Guam, Lai is expected to meet with Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and the Taiwanese community. His final trip destination is Palau, having previously visited Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)