Karnataka Minister Slams ED as 'Enslaved Directorate' Amid Political Tensions

In a fiery exchange that has intensified the political landscape in Karnataka, Minister Priyank Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED), labeling it as an 'Enslaved Directorate.' Kharge accused the agency of acting as a puppet for the BJP government, particularly highlighting its latest report against Chief Minister Siddaramiah in the MUDA case.

The release of the ED's report, purportedly without jurisdiction and prematurely leaked to the media, has been denounced by CM Siddaramiah as a desperate attempt to prejudice ongoing court proceedings. The Karnataka Chief Minister argued that the letter to the Lokayukta, sent before the High Court hearing, was a calculated move to sway judicial opinion.

As allegations swirl, Siddaramiah queried the political motives behind the lack of transparency in other cases, questioning why details of the Karnataka BJP State President's money laundering probe remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, the ED's communication to the Lokayukta claims the illegal allotment of sites by MUDA, implicating Siddaramiah's family in questionable transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)