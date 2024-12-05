Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Slams ED as 'Enslaved Directorate' Amid Political Tensions

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticizes the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging its misuse as a political tool by the BJP. As ED's report on CM Siddaramiah raises controversy, accusations of political malice and attempts to influence the judiciary emerge. The situation intensifies with debates on media leaks and jurisdiction issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:46 IST
Karnataka Minister Slams ED as 'Enslaved Directorate' Amid Political Tensions
Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology of Karnataka (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange that has intensified the political landscape in Karnataka, Minister Priyank Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED), labeling it as an 'Enslaved Directorate.' Kharge accused the agency of acting as a puppet for the BJP government, particularly highlighting its latest report against Chief Minister Siddaramiah in the MUDA case.

The release of the ED's report, purportedly without jurisdiction and prematurely leaked to the media, has been denounced by CM Siddaramiah as a desperate attempt to prejudice ongoing court proceedings. The Karnataka Chief Minister argued that the letter to the Lokayukta, sent before the High Court hearing, was a calculated move to sway judicial opinion.

As allegations swirl, Siddaramiah queried the political motives behind the lack of transparency in other cases, questioning why details of the Karnataka BJP State President's money laundering probe remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, the ED's communication to the Lokayukta claims the illegal allotment of sites by MUDA, implicating Siddaramiah's family in questionable transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024