Controversy Erupts as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Entering Sambhal

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra labels the act of stopping Rahul Gandhi at the Ghazipur border as a 'conspiracy'. Gandhi, aiming to visit violence-hit Sambhal, accused the NDA government of unconstitutional actions. The altercation follows tensions around a mosque examined by ASI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:49 IST
Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday condemned the stoppage of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the police at the Ghazipur border as a 'conspiracy'. Gandhi was on his way to Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, which has been impacted by recent violence. Dotasra criticized the move, highlighting the NDA government's limited electoral mandate, suggesting the incident reflects broader political tensions.

He asserted that preventing Gandhi, who holds a constitutional post, from visiting was against his constitutional rights. "Rahul Gandhi is not just an ordinary citizen; he is the Leader of the Opposition," Dotasra stated, emphasizing the importance of allowing him to fulfill his role without obstruction. According to Dotasra, the incident deserves condemnation and highlights the political conspiracy at play.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, vocalized his criticisms against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being halted at the Ghazipur border. He stressed that visiting Sambhal was his constitutional duty and condemned the restrictions imposed on him. Through social media, he questioned why the BJP seemed fearful, alleging that the use of police to obstruct his trip was an attempt to suppress the truth. The violence in Sambhal, which erupted during an ASI survey of a mosque, led to fatalities and injuries, intensifying the region's unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

