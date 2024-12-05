Naidu to Attend Maharashtra Government Swearing-In

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to participate in a significant political event this Thursday.

Naidu will travel to Mumbai for the swearing-in of the new Maharashtra government, departing from Vijayawada at 1.45 pm and returning to Visakhapatnam by 7.30 pm the same day.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

(With inputs from agencies.)