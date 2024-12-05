Left Menu

Powerhouse Gathering: Titans Unite for Fadnavis' Swearing-In

The swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra's Chief Minister witnessed attendance from India's top industry leaders such as Mukesh Ambani and Noel Tata. With notable personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers present, the event at Azad Maidan emphasised its significance in the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:59 IST
Powerhouse Gathering: Titans Unite for Fadnavis' Swearing-In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of strength and camaraderie, Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a high-profile gathering as Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister. The event, held at Mumbai's historic Azad Maidan, drew India's richest individuals and political heavyweights, emphasizing the ceremony's importance on Thursday.

Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika, attended the swearing-in, reflecting his close ties with political corridors. The occasion also saw the attendance of top names from the business world, including Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and billionaire Kumarmangalam Birla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Union Ministers like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, further underscored the event's political weight. Thousands from the general public witnessed the swearing-in at the site known for its historical significance as a protest ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024