Powerhouse Gathering: Titans Unite for Fadnavis' Swearing-In

In a show of strength and camaraderie, Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a high-profile gathering as Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister. The event, held at Mumbai's historic Azad Maidan, drew India's richest individuals and political heavyweights, emphasizing the ceremony's importance on Thursday.

Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika, attended the swearing-in, reflecting his close ties with political corridors. The occasion also saw the attendance of top names from the business world, including Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and billionaire Kumarmangalam Birla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Union Ministers like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, further underscored the event's political weight. Thousands from the general public witnessed the swearing-in at the site known for its historical significance as a protest ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)